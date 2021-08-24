Tornado warnings issued in Saskatchewan as severe storms move through

6:24 p.m. CST - Severe thunderstorms prompted several tornado warnings in southern Saskatchewan on Monday evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for the following areas in southern Saskatchewan:

R.M. of Wheatlands including Mortlach and Parkbeg

R.M. of Rodgers including Coderre and Courval

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," ECCC said in its warning.

The agency added: "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

CURRENT TORNADO WARNINGS:

EXPIRED TORNADO WARNINGS:

R.M. of Lawtonia including Hodgeville

R.M. of Glen Bain including Glen Bain

R.M. of Coulee including Neidpath and Mcmahon

R.M. of Whiska Creek including Vanguard Neville and Pambrun.

MONDAY: TORNADO THREAT WITH SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL, HEAVY RAIN IN ALBERTA

Rainfall warnings are in effect for the Alberta foothills and areas adjacent on Monday, as a low-pressure system brings heavy rain to the region. The warned areas could see 20-40 mm by the time it departs, with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Precipitation begins to taper off from the northwest Monday afternoon, with much of the rain ending by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, farther east, a warm front pushing through Saskatchewan will bring the risk of severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Because Deep-layer shear is favourable in the Regina area, supercells are possible. This includes the slight risk for a tornado with weak low-level shear present.

PRRISKMON

The chance for severe storms extends back into southeastern Alberta, as well -- from Oyen to Medicine Hat. While the risk is much lower in this area, a funnel cloud or even a brief tornado can't be ruled out. As well, there is also the potential for cold-core funnel clouds from Red Deer to Edmonton, stretching to Oyen.

Otherwise, the main hazards in any severe storm that pops up includes strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall and large hail.

Temperatures on Monday won’t stray too far from what they were on the weekend. Most of the Prairies will be stuck in the teens, with some locales on the low and high end of that range. The warmest daytime highs will be found in extreme southern Prairies, just barely cracking the 20-degree mark, however.

TUESDAY: MILD TEMPERATURES WITH RAIN IN THE EAST

Highs in the mid- to upper-teens are likely across the Prairie provinces during the day on Tuesday. The sun will return for much of Alberta, where Calgary is expecting partly cloudy skies and a high around 16°C.

PRTEMPTUES

Farther east, the system that brought rain and storms to the western Prairies on Monday will trek east through the day on Tuesday. Occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible in Manitoba on Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 10s to near 20°C down near Winnipeg.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND: TASTE OF FALL AT TIMES FOR REMAINDER OF AUGUST

Temperatures will remain near- to below-seasonal for many spots on the Prairies through the end of the week. In fact, the region will see a taste of fall at times for the rest of August.

The unsettled pattern will continue in the short range followed by a brief break mid-week. Another significant system will develop over Alberta late Thursday and Friday, and then track east across the Prairies on the weekend with widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Another significant system is possible early next week.

Check back for the latest conditions across the Prairies.