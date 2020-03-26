A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Boral Limited's (ASX:BLD) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Boral (ASX:BLD) shares are down a considerable 55% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 53% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Boral Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Boral has a P/E ratio of 14.63. As you can see below Boral has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the basic materials industry, which is 15.8.

ASX:BLD Price Estimation Relative to Market March 26th 2020

Boral's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Boral actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Boral saw earnings per share decrease by 61% last year. And EPS is down 5.4% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Boral's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Boral's net debt is considerable, at 108% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Boral's P/E Ratio

Boral trades on a P/E ratio of 14.6, which is above its market average of 12.5. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Boral over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 32.8 back then to 14.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

