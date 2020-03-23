A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Ashley Services Group Limited's (ASX:ASH) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH) shares are down a considerable 45% in the last month. Zooming out, the recent drop wiped out a year's worth of gains, with the share price now back where it was a year ago.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Ashley Services Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Ashley Services Group's P/E of 5.87 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Ashley Services Group has a lower P/E than the average (12.4) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

ASX:ASH Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 23rd 2020

This suggests that market participants think Ashley Services Group will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by Ashley Services Group earnings growth of 10% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 19% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Ashley Services Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Ashley Services Group's net debt is 1.6% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Ashley Services Group's P/E Ratio

Ashley Services Group's P/E is 5.9 which is below average (12.6) in the AU market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Ashley Services Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 10.8 back then to 5.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

