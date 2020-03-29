A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Wabtec Corporation's (NYSE:WAB) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 35% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Wabtec

Does Wabtec Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Wabtec's P/E of 24.94 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Wabtec has a higher P/E than the average company (14.9) in the machinery industry.

NYSE:WAB Price Estimation Relative to Market March 29th 2020

That means that the market expects Wabtec will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Wabtec saw earnings per share decrease by 38% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 12% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Story continues

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Wabtec's Balance Sheet

Net debt is 42% of Wabtec's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Wabtec's P/E Ratio

Wabtec trades on a P/E ratio of 24.9, which is above its market average of 13.0. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. Given Wabtec's P/E ratio has declined from 36.0 to 24.9 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.