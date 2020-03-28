A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Lawson Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAWS) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) share price has dived 33% in the last thirty days. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 14% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Lawson Products Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 33.59 that there is some investor optimism about Lawson Products. As you can see below, Lawson Products has a much higher P/E than the average company (11.1) in the trade distributors industry.

NasdaqGS:LAWS Price Estimation Relative to Market March 28th 2020

Lawson Products's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Lawson Products earnings growth of 15% in the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Lawson Products's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Lawson Products's US$3.2m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Lawson Products's P/E Ratio

Lawson Products's P/E is 33.6 which is above average (13.0) in its market. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average. Given Lawson Products's P/E ratio has declined from 50.4 to 33.6 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Lawson Products. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

