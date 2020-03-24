A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Home Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HBCP) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) share price has dived 47% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 45% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Home Bancorp Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.27 that sentiment around Home Bancorp isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Home Bancorp has a lower P/E than the average (9.9) in the mortgage industry classification.

NasdaqGS:HBCP Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Home Bancorp shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Home Bancorp, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Home Bancorp's earnings per share fell by 12% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 15%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Home Bancorp's P/E?

Net debt totals just 3.2% of Home Bancorp's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Home Bancorp's P/E Ratio

Home Bancorp's P/E is 6.3 which is below average (11.5) in the US market. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. Given Home Bancorp's P/E ratio has declined from 11.8 to 6.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

You might be able to find a better buy than Home Bancorp. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

