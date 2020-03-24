A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Magellan Aerospace Corporation's (TSE:MAL) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) share price has dived 60% in the last thirty days. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 71% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Magellan Aerospace

How Does Magellan Aerospace's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.54 that sentiment around Magellan Aerospace isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.6) for companies in the aerospace & defense industry is higher than Magellan Aerospace's P/E.

TSX:MAL Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Magellan Aerospace shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Story continues

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Magellan Aerospace shrunk earnings per share by 24% over the last year. But EPS is up 3.6% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.7% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Magellan Aerospace's Balance Sheet

Magellan Aerospace has net debt worth just 1.0% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Magellan Aerospace's P/E Ratio

Magellan Aerospace has a P/E of 4.5. That's below the average in the CA market, which is 9.2. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Magellan Aerospace over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.4 back then to 4.5 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.