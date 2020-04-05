A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At HV Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HVBC) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) share price has dived 33% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 38% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does HV Bancorp Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 18.78 that there is some investor optimism about HV Bancorp. As you can see below, HV Bancorp has a higher P/E than the average company (10.2) in the mortgage industry.

NasdaqCM:HVBC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 5th 2020

HV Bancorp's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, HV Bancorp grew EPS by a whopping 34% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 6.4% annually, over the last three years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting HV Bancorp's P/E?

Net debt totals 12% of HV Bancorp's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On HV Bancorp's P/E Ratio

HV Bancorp has a P/E of 18.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 12.2. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about HV Bancorp over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 28.0 back then to 18.8 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than HV Bancorp. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

