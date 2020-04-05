A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Globant S.A.'s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Globant (NYSE:GLOB) share price has dived 34% in the last thirty days. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 2.6% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Globant's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Globant's P/E of 49.21 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Globant has a higher P/E than the average (37.9) P/E for companies in the software industry.

NYSE:GLOB Price Estimation Relative to Market April 5th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Globant shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Globant saw earnings per share improve by 2.1% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 13%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Globant's P/E?

Since Globant holds net cash of US$31m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Globant's P/E Ratio

Globant trades on a P/E ratio of 49.2, which is multiples above its market average of 12.2. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Globant over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 74.9 back then to 49.2 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

