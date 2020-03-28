A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHH) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 18% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Choice Hotels International Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Choice Hotels International's P/E of 15.95 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Choice Hotels International has a higher P/E than the average company (12.7) in the hospitality industry.

NYSE:CHH Price Estimation Relative to Market March 28th 2020

Choice Hotels International's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Choice Hotels International increased earnings per share by 4.4% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 14%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Choice Hotels International's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 23% of Choice Hotels International's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Choice Hotels International's P/E Ratio

Choice Hotels International's P/E is 15.9 which is above average (13.0) in its market. With modest debt relative to its size, and modest earnings growth, the market is likely expecting sustained long-term growth, if not a near-term improvement. Given Choice Hotels International's P/E ratio has declined from 23.5 to 15.9 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

You might be able to find a better buy than Choice Hotels International. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

