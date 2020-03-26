A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Harley-Davidson, Inc.'s (NYSE:HOG) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shares are down a considerable 40% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 42% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Harley-Davidson's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.62 that sentiment around Harley-Davidson isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Harley-Davidson has a lower P/E than the average (11.2) P/E for companies in the auto industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Harley-Davidson shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Harley-Davidson shrunk earnings per share by 16% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 7.1% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Harley-Davidson's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Harley-Davidson's net debt is considerable, at 225% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Harley-Davidson's P/E Ratio

Harley-Davidson's P/E is 7.6 which is below average (12.6) in the US market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Harley-Davidson over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 12.7 back then to 7.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

