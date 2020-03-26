A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Hibbett Sports, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIBB) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) share price has dived 51% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 53% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Hibbett Sports's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.80 that sentiment around Hibbett Sports isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.0) for companies in the specialty retail industry is higher than Hibbett Sports's P/E.

NasdaqGS:HIBB Price Estimation Relative to Market March 26th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Hibbett Sports will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Hibbett Sports's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last five years. So you wouldn't expect a very high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Hibbett Sports's P/E?

With net cash of US$66m, Hibbett Sports has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 36% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Hibbett Sports's P/E Ratio

Hibbett Sports has a P/E of 6.8. That's below the average in the US market, which is 12.6. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations. Given Hibbett Sports's P/E ratio has declined from 13.9 to 6.8 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

