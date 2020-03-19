A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Transcat, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TRNS) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) share price has dived 36% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 13% over that longer period.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Transcat's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Transcat's P/E of 17.93 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.3) for companies in the trade distributors industry is lower than Transcat's P/E.

NasdaqGM:TRNS Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Transcat's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Transcat earnings growth of 17% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Transcat's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Transcat has net debt worth 13% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Transcat's P/E Ratio

Transcat has a P/E of 17.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 11.8. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Transcat over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 28.1 back then to 17.9 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

