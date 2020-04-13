A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:PARR) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) share price has dived 32% in the last thirty days. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 60% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Par Pacific Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Par Pacific Holdings's P/E of 9.13 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.3) for companies in the oil and gas industry is lower than Par Pacific Holdings's P/E.

NYSE:PARR Price Estimation Relative to Market April 13th 2020

Par Pacific Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Par Pacific Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 5.7% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Par Pacific Holdings's P/E?

Par Pacific Holdings's net debt is considerable, at 124% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Par Pacific Holdings's P/E Ratio

Par Pacific Holdings has a P/E of 9.1. That's below the average in the US market, which is 14.0. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Par Pacific Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 13.4 back then to 9.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

