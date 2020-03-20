A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At National CineMedia, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NCMI) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares are down a considerable 62% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 58% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does National CineMedia's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.47 that sentiment around National CineMedia isn't particularly high. The image below shows that National CineMedia has a lower P/E than the average (8.7) P/E for companies in the media industry.

National CineMedia's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

National CineMedia increased earnings per share by an impressive 19% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 5.3% a year, over 3 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does National CineMedia's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

National CineMedia's net debt is considerable, at 192% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On National CineMedia's P/E Ratio

National CineMedia trades on a P/E ratio of 6.5, which is below the US market average of 12.2. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about National CineMedia over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 17.0 back then to 6.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

