A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At SJR in Scandinavia AB (publ)'s (STO:SJR B) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, SJR in Scandinavia (STO:SJR B) shares are down a considerable 46% in the last month. Given the 65% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does SJR in Scandinavia's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.61 that sentiment around SJR in Scandinavia isn't particularly high. The image below shows that SJR in Scandinavia has a lower P/E than the average (17.9) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

OM:SJR B Price Estimation Relative to Market March 27th 2020

This suggests that market participants think SJR in Scandinavia will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

SJR in Scandinavia shrunk earnings per share by 38% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.7% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does SJR in Scandinavia's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of kr24m, SJR in Scandinavia has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 13% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On SJR in Scandinavia's P/E Ratio

SJR in Scandinavia trades on a P/E ratio of 9.6, which is below the SE market average of 14.4. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about SJR in Scandinavia over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 17.9 back then to 9.6 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

