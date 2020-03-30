A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Mohawk Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MHK) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares are down a considerable 36% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 39% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Mohawk Industries Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Mohawk Industries's P/E is 7.55. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.7) for companies in the consumer durables industry is roughly the same as Mohawk Industries's P/E.

NYSE:MHK Price Estimation Relative to Market March 30th 2020

Mohawk Industries's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Mohawk Industries's earnings per share fell by 10% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 7.2% per year over the last five years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 6.3% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Mohawk Industries's P/E?

Mohawk Industries's net debt equates to 43% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Mohawk Industries's P/E Ratio

Mohawk Industries has a P/E of 7.5. That's below the average in the US market, which is 13.0. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio. Given Mohawk Industries's P/E ratio has declined from 11.7 to 7.5 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

