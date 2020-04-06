A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Acadian Timber Corp.'s (TSE:ADN) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) shares are down a considerable 30% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 27% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Acadian Timber's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Acadian Timber's P/E is 11.58. As you can see below Acadian Timber has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the forestry industry, which is 10.9.

TSX:ADN Price Estimation Relative to Market April 6th 2020

Acadian Timber's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Acadian Timber's earnings per share fell by 34% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 2.6%. And EPS is down 17% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Acadian Timber's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Acadian Timber's net debt equates to 47% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Acadian Timber's P/E Ratio

Acadian Timber's P/E is 11.6 which is above average (10.3) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Acadian Timber over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 16.6 back then to 11.6 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

