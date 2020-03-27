A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Probi AB (publ)'s (STO:PROB) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Probi (STO:PROB) shares are down a considerable 34% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 57% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Probi's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 19.37 that sentiment around Probi isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Probi has a lower P/E than the average (35.6) in the biotechs industry classification.

OM:PROB Price Estimation Relative to Market March 27th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Probi shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Probi, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Probi increased earnings per share by an impressive 13% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 26%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 11%, annually, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Probi's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Probi has net cash of kr207m. This is fairly high at 12% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Probi's P/E Ratio

Probi has a P/E of 19.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.4. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company Given Probi's P/E ratio has declined from 29.3 to 19.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

