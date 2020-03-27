A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Quadient SAS's (EPA:QDT) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Quadient SAS (EPA:QDT) shares are down a considerable 35% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 37% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Quadient SAS Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.80 that sentiment around Quadient SAS isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Quadient SAS has a lower P/E than the average (26.9) P/E for companies in the tech industry.

Quadient SAS's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Quadient SAS, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Quadient SAS's earnings per share fell by 48% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 15% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Quadient SAS's P/E?

Quadient SAS has net debt worth a very significant 134% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Quadient SAS's P/E Ratio

Quadient SAS's P/E is 6.8 which is below average (13.5) in the FR market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Quadient SAS over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 10.5 back then to 6.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

