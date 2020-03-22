A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At AKWEL's (EPA:AKW) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, AKWEL (EPA:AKW) shares are down a considerable 44% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 29% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for AKWEL

Does AKWEL Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.24 that sentiment around AKWEL isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see AKWEL has a lower P/E than the average (6.2) in the auto components industry classification.

ENXTPA:AKW Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 22nd 2020

This suggests that market participants think AKWEL will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

AKWEL's earnings per share fell by 38% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.3%. And EPS is down 7.7% a year, over the last 3 years. This could justify a low P/E.

Story continues

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does AKWEL's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

AKWEL's net debt is 8.1% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On AKWEL's P/E Ratio

AKWEL trades on a P/E ratio of 5.2, which is below the FR market average of 13.2. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. Given AKWEL's P/E ratio has declined from 9.3 to 5.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

But note: AKWEL may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.