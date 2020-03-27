A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At B&S Group S.A.'s (AMS:BSGR) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, B&S Group (AMS:BSGR) shares are down a considerable 49% in the last month. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 61% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does B&S Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

B&S Group's P/E of 7.65 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see B&S Group has a lower P/E than the average (8.4) in the retail distributors industry classification.

ENXTAM:BSGR Price Estimation Relative to Market March 27th 2020

This suggests that market participants think B&S Group will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

B&S Group's earnings per share fell by 22% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 8.3% a year, over the last 3 years. This could justify a low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

B&S Group's Balance Sheet

B&S Group's net debt is 82% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On B&S Group's P/E Ratio

B&S Group has a P/E of 7.7. That's below the average in the NL market, which is 15.2. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. Given B&S Group's P/E ratio has declined from 15.0 to 7.7 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than B&S Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

