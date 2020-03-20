A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo's (MCX:MSNG) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Mosenergo (MCX:MSNG) shares are down a considerable 36% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 27% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Mosenergo Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Mosenergo has a P/E ratio of 6.29. The image below shows that Mosenergo has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the electric utilities industry average (6.0).

MISX:MSNG Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Mosenergo's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Mosenergo saw earnings per share decrease by 55% last year. And EPS is down 11% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Mosenergo's Balance Sheet

Mosenergo's net debt is 24% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Mosenergo's P/E Ratio

Mosenergo has a P/E of 6.3. That's around the same as the average in the RU market, which is 6.3. Given it has some debt, but didn't grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business. Given Mosenergo's P/E ratio has declined from 9.9 to 6.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

But note: Mosenergo may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

