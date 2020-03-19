A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Harworth Group plc's (LON:HWG) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Harworth Group (LON:HWG) shares are down a considerable 37% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 27% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Harworth Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Harworth Group's P/E of 11.73 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.9) for companies in the real estate industry is lower than Harworth Group's P/E.

LSE:HWG Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Harworth Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Harworth Group's earnings per share fell by 25% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 6.7% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 17% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Harworth Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 24% of Harworth Group's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Harworth Group's P/E Ratio

Harworth Group trades on a P/E ratio of 11.7, which is fairly close to the GB market average of 11.2. Given it has some debt, but didn't grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business. Given Harworth Group's P/E ratio has declined from 18.6 to 11.7 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

You might be able to find a better buy than Harworth Group. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

