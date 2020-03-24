A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Rightmove plc's (LON:RMV) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Rightmove (LON:RMV) shares are down a considerable 42% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 20% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Rightmove

Does Rightmove Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Rightmove's P/E is 20.44. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.4) for companies in the interactive media and services industry is roughly the same as Rightmove's P/E.

LSE:RMV Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

Rightmove's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Rightmove actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Story continues

Rightmove increased earnings per share by 9.9% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Rightmove's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Rightmove has net cash of UK£36m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Rightmove's P/E Ratio

Rightmove trades on a P/E ratio of 20.4, which is above its market average of 11.1. Earnings improved over the last year. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come. Given Rightmove's P/E ratio has declined from 35.2 to 20.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

You might be able to find a better buy than Rightmove. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.