A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Computacenter plc's (LON:CCC) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Computacenter (LON:CCC) shares are down a considerable 50% in the last month. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 21% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Computacenter Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 10.35 that sentiment around Computacenter isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Computacenter has a lower P/E than the average (17.8) in the it industry classification.

LSE:CCC Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Computacenter will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's nice to see that Computacenter grew EPS by a stonking 27% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 14% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Computacenter's Balance Sheet

Computacenter has net cash of UK£140m. This is fairly high at 13% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Computacenter's P/E Ratio

Computacenter's P/E is 10.3 which is about average (11.2) in the GB market. The balance sheet is healthy, and recent EPS growth impressive, but the P/E implies some caution from the market. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Computacenter over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 20.6 back then to 10.3 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

