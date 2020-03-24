A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At The Berkeley Group Holdings plc's (LON:BKG) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Berkeley Group Holdings (LON:BKG) share price has dived 43% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 17% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Berkeley Group Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Berkeley Group Holdings's P/E of 7.60 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.0) for companies in the consumer durables industry is lower than Berkeley Group Holdings's P/E.

LSE:BKG Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 24th 2020

Berkeley Group Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Berkeley Group Holdings's earnings per share fell by 20% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 6.5% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Berkeley Group Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Berkeley Group Holdings has net cash of UK£1.1b. This is fairly high at 27% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Berkeley Group Holdings's P/E Ratio

Berkeley Group Holdings's P/E is 7.6 which is below average (11.1) in the GB market. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. Given Berkeley Group Holdings's P/E ratio has declined from 13.3 to 7.6 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

