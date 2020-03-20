A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Eolus Vind AB (publ)'s (STO:EOLU B) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Eolus Vind (STO:EOLU B) shares are down a considerable 58% in the last month. If we look back over the last year, the stock has gained 66% which is great, even in a bull market.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Eolus Vind's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Eolus Vind has a P/E ratio of 11.04. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.0) for companies in the construction industry is roughly the same as Eolus Vind's P/E.

OM:EOLU B Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Eolus Vind will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Eolus Vind's earnings per share fell by 7.5% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 74% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Eolus Vind's P/E?

With net cash of kr535m, Eolus Vind has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 27% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Eolus Vind's P/E Ratio

Eolus Vind's P/E is 11.0 which is below average (13.4) in the SE market. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Eolus Vind over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 26.1 back then to 11.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

