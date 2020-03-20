A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Bravida Holding AB (publ)'s (STO:BRAV) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Bravida Holding (STO:BRAV) shares are down a considerable 45% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 31% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Bravida Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Bravida Holding's P/E of 12.73 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Bravida Holding has a higher P/E than the average company (11.0) in the commercial services industry.

OM:BRAV Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

That means that the market expects Bravida Holding will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Bravida Holding's earnings per share fell by 7.4% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 22% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Bravida Holding's P/E?

Net debt totals just 9.5% of Bravida Holding's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Bravida Holding's P/E Ratio

Bravida Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 12.7, which is fairly close to the SE market average of 13.4. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Bravida Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 23.3 back then to 12.7 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Bravida Holding. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

