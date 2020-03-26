A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Solutions 30 S.E.'s (EPA:ALS30) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Solutions 30 (EPA:ALS30) shares are down a considerable 39% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 39% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Solutions 30's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 26.67 that there is some investor optimism about Solutions 30. As you can see below, Solutions 30 has a higher P/E than the average company (13.0) in the it industry.

ENXTPA:ALS30 Price Estimation Relative to Market March 26th 2020

That means that the market expects Solutions 30 will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Solutions 30 increased earnings per share by a whopping 49% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 43%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Solutions 30's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Solutions 30 has net cash of €18m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Solutions 30's P/E Ratio

Solutions 30 has a P/E of 26.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Solutions 30 to have a high P/E ratio. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Solutions 30 over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 43.5 back then to 26.7 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

But note: Solutions 30 may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

