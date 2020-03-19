A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Cementir Holding N.V.'s (BIT:CEM) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Cementir Holding (BIT:CEM) share price has dived 37% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 32% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Cementir Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Cementir Holding's P/E is 8.30. The image below shows that Cementir Holding has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the basic materials industry average (8.5).

BIT:CEM Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Cementir Holding will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Cementir Holding actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Cementir Holding saw earnings per share decrease by 40% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 3.1%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 6.1% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Cementir Holding's P/E?

Cementir Holding's net debt is 23% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Cementir Holding's P/E Ratio

Cementir Holding has a P/E of 8.3. That's below the average in the IT market, which is 12.0. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Cementir Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 13.2 back then to 8.3 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

