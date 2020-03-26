A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At HeidelbergCement AG's (ETR:HEI) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) share price has dived 39% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 43% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does HeidelbergCement Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.39 that sentiment around HeidelbergCement isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.0) for companies in the basic materials industry is higher than HeidelbergCement's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that HeidelbergCement shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

HeidelbergCement shrunk earnings per share by 2.9% last year. But EPS is up 9.9% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

HeidelbergCement's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals a substantial 100% of HeidelbergCement's market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On HeidelbergCement's P/E Ratio

HeidelbergCement has a P/E of 6.4. That's below the average in the DE market, which is 16.8. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. Given HeidelbergCement's P/E ratio has declined from 10.5 to 6.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than HeidelbergCement. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

