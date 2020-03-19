A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Korshynov Mining Plant Public Joint Stock Company's (MCX:KOGK) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Korshynov Mining Plant (MCX:KOGK) shares are down a considerable 34% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 24% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Korshynov Mining Plant

How Does Korshynov Mining Plant's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Korshynov Mining Plant's P/E of 1.60 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Korshynov Mining Plant has a lower P/E than the average (5.2) in the metals and mining industry classification.

MISX:KOGK Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Korshynov Mining Plant shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Story continues

In the last year, Korshynov Mining Plant grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 154% gain was both fast and well deserved. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 17% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Korshynov Mining Plant's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Korshynov Mining Plant has net cash of ₽3.0b. This is fairly high at 31% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Korshynov Mining Plant's P/E Ratio

Korshynov Mining Plant has a P/E of 1.6. That's below the average in the RU market, which is 6.2. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Korshynov Mining Plant over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 2.4 back then to 1.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.