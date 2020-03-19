A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Digia Oyj's (HEL:DIGIA) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Digia Oyj (HEL:DIGIA) shares are down a considerable 33% in the last month. The stock has been solid, longer term, gaining 25% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Digia Oyj Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Digia Oyj's P/E of 12.38 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Digia Oyj has a lower P/E than the average (15.2) in the it industry classification.

HLSE:DIGIA Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Digia Oyj's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Digia Oyj, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Digia Oyj's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 51% last year. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 11%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Digia Oyj's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 15% of Digia Oyj's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Digia Oyj's P/E Ratio

Digia Oyj has a P/E of 12.4. That's below the average in the FI market, which is 14.7. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer. Given Digia Oyj's P/E ratio has declined from 18.6 to 12.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

