A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Japfa Ltd.'s (SGX:UD2) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Japfa (SGX:UD2) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 41% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Japfa Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Japfa's P/E of 4.36 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Japfa has a lower P/E than the average (11.1) P/E for companies in the food industry.

SGX:UD2 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 2nd 2020

This suggests that market participants think Japfa will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

It's great to see that Japfa grew EPS by 17% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 27% annually, over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Japfa's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 197% of Japfa's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Japfa's P/E Ratio

Japfa has a P/E of 4.4. That's below the average in the SG market, which is 10.2. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Japfa over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 6.4 back then to 4.4 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

But note: Japfa may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

