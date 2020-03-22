A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Edvantage Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:382) P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Edvantage Group Holdings (HKG:382) shares are down a considerable 33% in the last month. The bad news is that the recent drop obliterated the last year's worth of gains; the stock is flat over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Edvantage Group Holdings

Does Edvantage Group Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Edvantage Group Holdings's P/E is 12.53. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.4) for companies in the consumer services industry is roughly the same as Edvantage Group Holdings's P/E.

SEHK:382 Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Edvantage Group Holdings will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Edvantage Group Holdings actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Story continues

It's great to see that Edvantage Group Holdings grew EPS by 23% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 17%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Edvantage Group Holdings's Balance Sheet

With net cash of CN¥1.0b, Edvantage Group Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 31% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Edvantage Group Holdings's P/E Ratio

Edvantage Group Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 12.5, which is above its market average of 8.5. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Edvantage Group Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 18.8 back then to 12.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

You might be able to find a better buy than Edvantage Group Holdings. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.