Late slide leaves stocks lower after a wobbly day of trading

·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, easing back after posting a big gain last week on hopes that the worst of the nation’s inflation may finally have passed. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% Monday after drifting between gains and losses for much of the day. Some analysts have called Wall Street’s rally from last week overdone, saying one month of encouraging data isn’t enough to say it’s soon to be under control. Fed officials have also urged caution, though its vice chair on Monday called it reassuring and said smaller rate hikes may be on the way.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is making modest moves in mixed trading Monday, as stocks hold onto most of the huge gains made last week on hopes the worst of the nation’s inflation may finally have passed.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading after drifting between losses and gains several times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 75 points, or 0.2%, at 33,823, as of 3:10 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was virtually down 0.1%.

Wall Street is coming off its best week since June, after investors took an encouraging report on inflation to mean the Federal Reserve may ease up on its fusillade of interest-rate hikes meant to get prices under control. Such rate hikes have raised worries about a possible recession sinking the economy, while also dragging down prices for stocks, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Some analysts have called Wall Street’s recent rally overdone, including a 5.5% surge for the S&P 500 on Thursday alone, saying one report does not mean the coast is clear, even if it was encouraging. Some officials at the Federal Reserve have also urged caution, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller saying the better-than-expected reading on inflation for October “was just one data point” and that “everybody should just take a deep breath.”

But on Monday, stocks got a boost after Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard gave comments that investors took as a hint that the worst of the Fed’s rate hikes may have passed.

“The inflation data was reassuring, preliminarily,” she said. “It will probably be appropriate, soon, to move to a slower pace of rate increases.”

In each of its last four meetings, the Fed has hiked its key overnight rate by a big 0.75 percentage points, which is triple the usual amount. Bets have increased since last week’s inflation report that the Fed’s next move will be an increase of only 0.50 percentage points. While that’s still a big increase relative to history, investors are starving for any indication the Fed may ease up on its rate hikes.

Even before last week's report on inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell already said such a dial down in the size of rate hikes may be imminent. But he also said the Fed nevertheless could still ultimately take rates higher than earlier expected, and that it may hold rates at that high level a while to make sure inflation stays under control.

Fed officials have been reiterating how the Fed's campaign against high inflation still looks to be a long one.

“Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be," Waller said. "Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there.”

Uncertainty about the Fed's path on rates helped have the stocks in the S&P 500 nearly evenly split between winners and losers.

Hasbro fell 8.9% for the largest loss in the index after analysts in a BofA Global Research report raised concerns the company may be overproducing cards for its "Magic: The Gathering" game, threatening to undercut a lucrative business.

On the winning side was Moderna, which climbed 6.1% after reporting encouraging data on its bivalent vaccine targeting COVID-19.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 3.87% from 3.81% late Thursday. Bond markets were closed Friday for Veterans Day.

Crypto-related stocks kept whipsawing following the implosion last week of FTX, a major crypto trading exchange. Coinbase, another crypto exchange platform, was off 5.7%.

Several economic reports due this week could offer more clues about where inflation is heading.

On Tuesday, the government will issue its October report on prices at the wholesale level. Economists say inflation there likely slowed to 8.3% from September’s 8.5% rate for year-over-year price changes.

On Wednesday, markets will see how resilient U.S. households have been in their spending when the government gives its latest monthly update on sales at retailers.

Economists say retail sales likely grew 0.9% in October from a month earlier, a much stronger showing than September's flat performance. The data, though, does not take inflation into account and could be a reflection of nothing more than higher prices being charged at the register.

Retailers could offer more color on that, with a long line of them scheduled to say this week how much profit they earned during the summer.

Home Depot and Walmart report earnings on Tuesday. Target reports its results on Wednesday, and Macy's reports results on Thursday.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Damian J. Troise And Stan Choe, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • Tiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block

    The tech focused investor had logged losses earlier this year as the Federal Reserve's fast-monetary policy tightening and surging inflation weighed on the capital markets, triggering a sell-off in the sector. The hedge fund trimmed its investments in China's JD.com Inc, digital banking firm Nu Holdings, software firm Blend Labs Inc and cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc.

  • Amy Coney Barrett joked about abortion rights protesters to a room of right-wing lawyers

    At the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention, the Justice said the applause she received was nicer than listening to pro-choice protesters.

  • Fed’s Brainard hints at slowing rate hikes ‘soon’

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard stated she was reassured by the latest inflation data and indicated that the Fed would be slowing the pace of rate hikes soon.

  • 48,000 University of California academic workers on strike

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits. The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December. Picket lines went up at 8 a.m., with workers saying they need significant pay raises to afford to li

  • Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success. “Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum in Bali on Monday when asked what an up-and-coming “Elon Musk of the East” should focus on. “I’m not sure how many people would actually like to be me. They would like to be what they imagine being me, which is not the sa

  • Layoffs: How to prepare in case of a job loss

    The string of tech companies laying off workers has accelerated in the last month, worrying those with and without jobs.

  • Canadian province of Ontario cuts deficit forecast, braces for slowdown

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Ontario on Monday projected a smaller budget deficit for the current fiscal year as robust economic growth boosted tax revenues in Canada's most populous province, but it also forecast activity would slow in 2023, a fiscal update showed. The province said it expected a budget deficit of C$12.9 billion ($9.70 billion) for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, compared to the C$19.9 billion deficit forecast in April's budget. Ontario had a C$2.1 billion surplus in 2021-22.

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 14 AM

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • 4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

    Anyone experiencing symptoms should see a GP immediately

  • The Fed's housing dilemma: Paring demand without killing supply

    The central bank’s main inflation-fighting lever largely improves one side of the supply-and-demand equation, while potentially hurting the other.

  • Ikigai and BlockFi reveal their exposure to FTX

    Crypto asset manager, Ikigai is the latest firm to reveal it held a majority of its funds with FTX.

  • New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

    North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

  • All Custodial Crypto Exchanges Should Adopt Proof-of-Reserve Programs, but Even That Isn’t Enough

    After last week’s FTX debacle, customers who don’t wish to take custody into their own hands should demand far better from their service providers. Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Michael Saylor compares SBF to 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

    Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor hits back at the fallen Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Markets shakily trend upward, health care stocks lead sector gains

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out slight market gains ahead of the closing bell, also looking at crude oil prices, Nasdaq leaders, and sector gains.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Tesla director tells court Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -A Tesla Inc director took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to the planet Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time as part of the pay deal.

  • Fed Vice Chair Brainard is 'reassured' by inflation report

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday that she was encouraged by last week's U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes. “The inflation data was reassuring, preliminarily," Brainard said. “It will probably be appropriate, soon, to move to a slower pace of rate increases.” Brainard's comments, during a discussion at Bloomberg, were more positive toward the inflation

  • Exclusive-Russian software disguised as American finds its way into U.S. Army, CDC apps

    Thousands of smartphone applications in Apple and Google's online stores contain computer code developed by a technology company, Pushwoosh, that presents itself as based in the United States, but is actually Russian, Reuters has found. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States' main agency for fighting major health threats, said it had been deceived into believing Pushwoosh was based in the U.S. capital. After learning about its Russian roots from Reuters, it removed Pushwoosh software from seven public-facing apps, citing security concerns.