Slicing Vegetables For Salad Is A Breeze With Your Food Processor

food processor on counter - Siarhei Kuranets/Shutterstock

The process of throwing a salad together sounds pretty simple in theory, but in practice, it can be quite time-consuming. Depending on what type of salad you want to make, you could end up spending a good chunk of time chopping up various vegetables — time that should be spent enjoying your meal! In order to circumvent the issue of endless slicing, and the dirty knives and cutting boards that come with it, dust off your handy food processor. With this tool, your veggies will be sliced up and ready for your salad in seconds.

Once you have assembled your food processor, you can start using it to perfectly chop the vegetables of your choice. Just make sure you pick the right feed tube for the job; the more narrow one is best for thinner veggies like carrots and cucumbers, while the wider one works for bigger items like tomatoes and chunks of lettuce. Firmly press down your veggies into the feed tube, but don't push too hard. While using the machine, opt for the pulse function over preset processing modes. The pulse button will allow you greater control over the final product. Remember that it's easy to chop something more, but once veggies are overprocessed, they can't be reassembled.

Read more: 13 Simple Tricks To Pick The Best Fresh Fruit Every Time

Let The Food Processor Do The Work

chopped salad with cucumbers and tomatoes - Elena_danileiko/Getty Images

The food processor isn't just suited for hard vegetables like celery and potatoes. It can also chop up leafy greens like kale or romaine. Just roll up the greens so that they're bunched together tightly, and put them through the processor like you would anything else. The food processor can even handle chopping up different veggies at once. For example, you could pulse together some cucumber, onion, mint, and tomatoes to make a Shirazi salad right in the processor. Once you've made your salad, be sure to store it correctly so it stays fresh before you dig in.

Using a food processor can help you craft a delicious salad with practically zero effort on your end. The only work you may have to do is to trim down vegetables so that they fit into the feed tube. Aside from that, all you have to worry about is clean up, which you can expedite by coating the inner workings of the food processor with vegetable oil before you start slicing. This way, any clumps of veggies should be dislodged easily, and you can quickly clean the whole thing up before making your next salad.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.