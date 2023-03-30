Slice of bread has more salt than a packet of crisps, campaigners warn

Josie Clarke
·3 min read
The majority of loaves fell below the 2024 maximum salt target set by the Department of Health and Social Care in 2020 (PA) (PA Archive)
The majority of loaves fell below the 2024 maximum salt target set by the Department of Health and Social Care in 2020 (PA) (PA Archive)

Three quarters of supermarket-bought bread contains as much salt in a slice as a packet of ready salted crisps, health campaigners have warned.

Action on Salt surveyed 242 pre-packaged loaves of sliced bread from 28 firms sold at 10 of the UK’s largest supermarkets, and found three in four contained as much salt or more per slice than the 0.34g found in a packet of ready salted crisps.

The saltiest loaf was Hovis White with Starter Dough, containing 1.48g of salt per 100g of bread – nearly three times the amount of the least saltiest Waitrose Rye and Wheat Dark Sourdough, with 0.51g of salt per 100g, the charity found.

A consumer eating two slices of Hovis Soft White Extra Thick bread would be consuming a fifth of their maximum recommended daily salt intake, Action on Salt said.

While the majority of loaves fell below the 2024 maximum salt target set by the Department of Health and Social Care in 2020, Action on Salt said the large variations suggested that the targets were “far too lenient”, with scope for further reductions.

Too much salt is known to increase the risk of high blood pressure, which is linked to heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure affects around a third of adults in England.

Action on Salt is now urging Prime MinisterRishi Sunak to follow other countries around the world by setting mandatory salt reduction targets.

It said even small reductions in the salt content of bread would have a significant impact on public health.

Previous research on bread suggested salt content had been reduced by 8% since 2011, with some notable reductions for particular loaves such as Vogel’s Original Mixed Grain, Vogel’s Soya & Linseed and Schneider Brot Organic Sunflower Seed Bread.

However, some appeared to have increased in salt since 2011, including Sainsbury’s Medium Wholemeal, up 19%, the charity said.

Graham MacGregor, professor of cardiovascular medicine at Queen Mary University of London and Action on Salt chairman, said: “Reducing salt is the most cost-effective measure to lower blood pressure and reduce the number of people dying and suffering from strokes and heart disease.

“It’s therefore a disgrace that food companies continue to fill our food with so much unnecessary salt, as shown here in bread. For too long the food industry have been in charge of public health, at our expense; it’s time for the Government to stop letting people die needlessly.”

Hovis said: “Over the last 20 years, Hovis has been actively reducing the levels of salt in its products, with the data provided by Action on Salt confirming this notable reduction over time.

“The vast majority of our range is fully compliant with current salt targets.

“The three Hovis products that Action on Salt have highlighted as exceeding the voluntary salt targets are Cobs, which are part of our premium Hovis 1886 artisanal-inspired range, developed to deliver exceptional taste and variety for those special occasions that they are bought for.

“All our product recipes are continually reviewed in light of evolving guidelines and will continue to be carefully crafted to the highest standards, as they have been for almost 140 years, being enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We are committed to helping our customers access healthy and sustainable diets.

“100% of our sliced bread products meet the 2024 Public Health England maximum salt target and we regularly review ranges in line with Government guidance.”

Latest Stories

  • I tried fried chicken from 3 different grocery stores, and there's only one I'll buy from now on

    I tried fried chicken from grocery stores including Lucky Supermarket, Safeway, and Walmart to find the best option to grab in a pinch.

  • 8 Costco Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

    For all the ways people love Costco, there are still some products that just don't make its customers happy. Find: 8 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023Good Points: 3 Signs You're...

  • 8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

    There are so many frozen treats and temptations, and so little time you're willing to stand sans sweater in that freezer section of the grocery store. If you're not carefully weighing the options of...

  • 18 Courteney Cox Recipes to Make at Home (Including One We Tested Ourselves)

    You love Courteney Cox for her iconic roles in Friends and the Scream franchise. Now, there are 18 more reasons to adore her (did you know she’s quite the foodie and home cook?). Here, we’ve rounded up her best recipes—from simple pasta dishes to an ingenious take on biscotti—so you can whip them up at home with ease. Before you know it, you’ll be noshing on five-ingredient baked chicken, Monica Gellar-style. Here’s How to Make the Jennifer Aniston Salad That’s Taking Over TikTok 1. Courteney Co

  • 10 smoothie recipes that top athletes and biohackers swear by for cramming nutrients into one drink

    Tom Brady's smoothie is made with protein powder, fruit, and almond butter, while tech CEO Bryan Johnson drinks a cocktail of supplements.

  • Incorporate your favorite cereals into these fun baking projects

    Whether you’re craving a sugary sweet dessert or an indulgent breakfast, you need to try these baking hacks using breakfast cereal. The post Incorporate your favorite cereals into these fun baking projects appeared first on In The Know.

  • Stop Buying These 17 Things and Make Them Yourself

    With our busy lives, it often seems easier to buy the things we need rather than make them. But some of the things you regularly use or consume can be made from scratch relatively quickly and for a...

  • 23 Brown Rice Recipes—Because We Don't Live And Die By Chicken, Rice & Veggies Here

    While white rice is yummy, when we’re looking for a little extra nutritional boost and flavor, brown rice is where it’s at. Try them, then watch out—you might never be able to go back to plain old white rice again. First things first—what is brown rice?

  • Carbonara, English muffins, Caesar salad and other dishes that aren’t from where you think they are

    Sacrilegio! Italian food expert Alberto Grandi has rocked the Italian gastronomic world by calling into question the origins of some of their sacred cows – and pasta dishes, desserts and cheese.

  • 'Sobeys, do better': Lemon cake for $54.99 sparks question – how do grocery stores set these prices, anyway?

    A photo circulating social media of a $54.99 lemon cake at Sobeys begs the question: How are these grocery prices set, anyway?

  • This Quick Dough Gives You Infinite Pastry Possibilities

    Whipping up a 4-ingredient choux is the first step to cheesy gougères, ice-cream-filled profiteroles, or a towering croquembouche.

  • Fact check: Male and female animals used for meat, estrogen levels don't affect humans

    Experts said both male and female animals are slaughtered for meat. Their estrogen levels are low enough that they do not have an effect on humans.

  • Make the iconic Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme at home

    Skip the line at the drive-through and make your own DIY Crunchwrap Supreme. The post Make the iconic Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme at home appeared first on In The Know.

  • How to make keto crackers for cheese: The perfect snack without carbs or nets

    The recipes: Keto crackers for cheese All seed crackers Mixed seeds inc chai (50g) 240g - 8.5oz 120g - 4.25oz Salt, spices garlic etc Water 175g - 6.2oz 57.5g - 3.1oz check out my first novel. https://www.amazon.co.uk/KAT-Matthew-... https://www.youtube.com/@unclemattsco... Tom Kerridge flaxseed biscuits Ground flaxseed 70g - 2.5oz 35g - 1.25oz Ground almond 70g - 2.5oz 35g - 1.25oz Baking powder 5g - 1/2tsp 2.5g - 1/4tsp Pinch of salt Egg whites 2 1 The recipe book from Tom Kerridge is called the Dopamine Diet and has many very enticing low carb recipes, I do recommend it highly. How to Make keto crackers for cheese: The perfect snack without carbs or nets You might be doing full on keto or maybe like me you've just dramatically cut down on carbs and sugar? Either way I'm sure you miss the crunchy texture that comes so easy with wheat products or corn or potato, so these 2 keto cracker recipes should be of interest to you. Hope you enjoy and feel free to comment on my videos, I'd love to hear about you

  • 20 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • 9 Costco Brand Items To Buy That Are Just as Good as Name Brands

    Costco has more than 111 million members who shop at the company's warehouse stores in the United States and abroad, and a countless number of them are lured by the savings offered by the store's...

  • Bread, bagels and babka: This Miami favorite might be the best bakery in the country

    This local favorite got nominated for a James Beard Award.

  • Competitive Eater Wolfs Down Whopping 8,000-Calorie Cheeseburger in Under 5 Minutes

    A whopping 8,000-calorie cheeseburger was no match for Auckland-based competitive eater Nela Zisser, who demolished the massive meal in under five minutes.Footage posted to Zisser’s YouTube channel on March 20 shows her wolfing down the huge specimen – which included 10 beef patties, pickles, lettuce and 20 slices of cheese – at ReBurger restaurant in Grafton.She warns viewers at the beginning of the video that she may not be as quick as she’d like, due to recently breaking an elbow, but still manages to eat the giant burger in an impressive four minutes and 37 seconds.“That was a lot quicker than I thought it would be, especially only having one hand,” Zisser says, adding that she’s “so happy” with the time.Zisser can often be found making her way through outrageous food challenges, and her YouTube channel chronicles such food feats as wolfing down 10 Burger King Whoppers in 17 minutes, devouring a 1-kg burrito in just under 100 seconds, and consuming a 2.2-pound jar of Nutella in under four minutes. Credit: Nela Zisser via Storyful

  • Impressive 9-year-old wakes up early to prepare beef bulgogi for dinner

    "He better be a Michelin star chef in the future!"

  • Should You Buy Groceries at Walmart?

    Grocery prices are soaring and, regardless of the impact of inflation, few of us are seeing our paychecks get any fatter. So the pressure is on to make the most of our money. Related: 11 Grocery Items...