Elaine Chao, Mick Mulvaney, Stephanie Grisham, other Trump administration officials resign after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON – Less than 24 hours after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed and vandalized the Capitol building, two of his key administration officials had resigned, including a Cabinet member, and there may be more to come.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the rioting "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside" and she would be resigning.

Hours earlier, Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's former acting chief of staff, announced he has resigned from his role as the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, the latest in a string of administration officials to leave after the president's supporters stormed and vandalized the Capitol building.

"I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can't do it. I can't stay," Mulvaney told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Mulvaney said he made the decision after speaking with his family Wednesday evening and suggested there may be more resignations to follow.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney 450

"Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they're worried the president might put someone worse in," Mulvaney said. "I wouldn't be surprised to see more of my friends resign over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours."

Matthew Pottinger, deputy national security adviser, also resigned in the wake of the unrest at the U.S. Capitol, according to one of the president's advisers.

The resignations come two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and were prompted after rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday as Congress worked to officially vote on the Electoral College votes.

More: What happened in D.C. today? How a Trump mob stormed the Capitol forcing Washington into lockdown

Many of the rioters came directly from Trump’s “Save America Rally” that began hours earlier near the White House. Trump spoke to them for more than an hour, insisting, without evidence, that the election had been stolen and encouraged them to march to the U.S. Capitol as part of his pressure campaign on Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the the proceedings. Pence defied the president and announced he did not have the constitutional power to accept or reject Electoral College vote in order to change the election outcome.

Story continues

More: 'I will keep the oath I made.' Pence defies Trump, says he won't block Congress from affirming Biden's win

Following the rally, a pro-Trump mob began grappling with police on the Capitol steps and forced themselves into the building, forcing Pence to be swept to a secure location, and the Senate chamber to be evacuated.

Rioters then began breaking windows in the Capitol, vandalizing the building, and were even seen on the Senate floor, sitting at the dais.

News of the resignations came out soon after the rioting began.

Stephanie Grisham, First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and a former press secretary to the president, resigned Wednesday, issuing a statement saying she was proud of the administration's "many accomplishments."

More: Stephanie Grisham, first lady's top aide, former WH press secretary, resigns amid Capitol chaos

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House," she said in her statement posted on Twitter. "I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration."

It has been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse . I am very proud to have been a part of @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration. Signing off now - you can find me at @OMGrisham ❤️🇺🇸 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 7, 2021

Her statement did not explicitly mention the violence, but according to Reuters, she was moved to resign because of Wednesday's events.

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews was also among the first to offer her resignation on Wednesday evening after the fracas on Capitol Hill.

Matthews, who worked under Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, said she was "honored" to serve Trump but emphasized she was "disturbed" by today's events.

"I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted. As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," she said in a statement, according to an administration official. "I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

More: Senate rejects objection to Arizona's electoral votes for Biden - live Congress updates

Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta, White House social secretary, handed in her resignation following the Capitol Hill riots, according to an administration official.

Niceta, who was hired by the First Lady in 2017, helped oversee White House events as part of the East Wing. She became the second East Wing staff member to quit after Grisham resigned earlier.

Others who are reportedly considering following suit include National security adviser Robert O'Brien and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mick Mulvaney, Elaine Chao other Trump aides quit after Capitol riot