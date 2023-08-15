A slew of new charges for Trump

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on a fourth set of charges. Maui wildfire survivors say they have already been approached by developers. And the wheels on the bus go 'round and 'round 🎶 …but not if there's no bus driver. Why is there a shortage?

Trump faces sweeping charges in Georgia indictment

One person who probably won't be relaxing much today is our former president. Late Monday night, a Georgia grand jury handed down an indictment accusing Trump and a slate of allies of trying to steal President Joe Biden's win in that state during the 2020 election. The indictment is made up of 41 charges against 19 defendants, from Trump to his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. 👉 Live coverage + what you need to know.

Young Thug. A group of cheating public school teachers. Now Trump. Why the Georgia prosecutor has been using a law meant for Mafia bosses.

From Mark Meadows to Trevian Kutti: The 18 co-defendants named in Trump's indictment.

President Donald Trump and his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the White House on May 8, 2020. Meadows was named as a co-defendant in the Georgia indictment against Trump.

A closer look:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched her investigation of Trump in February 2021. Willis said Trump had opportunities to legally challenge the election's results but chose instead to pursue a criminal scheme.

The legal case revolves mostly around the state's RICO statute, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which penalizes the activities of individuals engaging in organized crime.

Trump and his campaign criticized the charges, calling them politically motivated as the former president seeks another term.

Maui 'is not for sale'

It's only been a week since the devastating fire in Maui, but real estate developers are already on the prowl. Many Maui residents are mourning the loss of their homes and adamantly pledging to stay put after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But they said they are worried if insurance payouts and government assistance don't come fast enough, survivors may sell to people who will drastically change their community. In the days since the fires began, developers have reached out about acquiring the land they and their families have lived on for years if not generations. Will some property sales be banned? Here's what we know.

👉 Tuesday's updates: With 25% of the search area covered, officials said at least 99 people were confirmed dead and hundreds are still missing, including children. Follow our live coverage.

In scorched Lahaina, the search for the dead is a grim mission.

No stranger to tragedy, Maui police chief led response to 2017 Vegas massacre.

A woman digs through the rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

School bus driver shortage reaches crisis levels

It's that time of year: Kids are headed back to school. But first, they have to get there. What if there's nobody to drive the bus? Much of the country is dealing with a severe shortage of school bus drivers. Routes have been consolidated; pick-up and drop-off times have been pushed earlier and later. Bus driver positions have long been hard to fill, largely because of the job’s expectations and low pay. Since the pandemic, the problem has reached crisis levels. In Chicago, most routes are suspended for the upcoming school year, and across Virginia, districts are desperately trying to find emergency drivers. 🚌 A look at the problem.

