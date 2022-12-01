Sleigh Christmas Jumper Day With This Selection Of Suitably Festive Options

Georgia Lockstone
·4 min read
I don’t know about you, but for the whole month of December my usual style goes completely out of the window. Essentially, you’ll be able to find me in one of three outfits: some kind of glittery or sequin-covered dress, a pair of cosy tartan pyjamas and fluffy socks, or — my favourite option of all — standard jeans paired with an aggressively festive Christmas jumper.

When it comes to Christmas jumpers, I’m a firm believer that you can rock them for any and every occasion. But if you need a more iron-clad excuse, then Save The Children’s 12th annual Christmas Jumper Day is the perfect reason for ditching your usual chic work ’fits and donning a seasonal sweater instead.

So, whether you’re after a traditional fair isle print, something garish and glittery, or a funny take on a festive jumper, here are my top picks for both men and women.

Go decorative with this pink and glittery number
M&Co

Featuring pretty and glittery hanging decorations dangling from the neckline, this fluffy number gives off all the good Christmas feels. And if pink isn’t really your thing, then it also comes in a more subtle dark blue.

£29.50 from M&Co

This festive 'fit is the perfect combo of stripes and sparkles
Argos

Embellished with a sparkly blue ‘Ho Ho Ho’, this fabulously festive jumper will make a cheery addition to your Christmas Day. Plus, it’s also available in child sizing, so the whole family can match!

£22 from Argos

Pick a fair isle print you’ll be able to wear throughout winter
John Lewis & Partners

Made from a breathable yet cosy acrylic blend, this jumper is definitely fit to see you through the festivities. With its wine red colour, and gorgeous snow white fair isle embroidery finish, it’s the perfect Christmas jumper.

£55 from John Lewis & Partners

Embrace ski season in this scenic seasonal jumper
ASOS

Whether you’re hitting the slopes or not this season, this stylish jumper feels perfect for Christmas. I love its bright colours and really detailed, all-over print.

£38 from ASOS

Customise the colour of this retro seasonal sweatshirt
Not On The High Street

Featuring festive scenes of sleigh riding and tree decorating, this sweatshirt makes me feel really festive just looking at it! Choose from red, navy, or vanilla, and even add a matching mug as well if you’re after a completely cohesive and cosy Christmas Day vibe.

£38 from Not On The High Street

Bring the force to the festive season with this Star Wars knit
M&Co

Star Wars Christmas jumpers have become pretty popular in recent years — but this one is my new favourite. I love that it stays festive with its red and grey colour scheme, and also that mini versions are available for kids, too!

£32 from M&Co

Fend off the cold with this cosy cowl neck option
Argos

I love the idea of being decorated, so the beaded zig-zag embellishment on this jumper really appeals to me. Also, I love that it’s got a cowl neck, so will definitely help keep you warm.

£16 from Argos

Go for a fair isle wool knit to keep it classy and understated
John Lewis & Partners

Boasting a relaxed fit, this traditional and relatively subtle fair isle print jumper is suitable for wear all through the winter months. Plus, as it’s made from a blend of nylon and wool, you can guarantee it’s going to keep you cosy.

£38.50 from John Lewis & Partners

Or pick a slightly more contemporary take on the classic pattern
Argos

Far less subtle — but definitely more festive — the addition of mince pies, beers, and Christmas puddings to this fair isle jumper gives it a more contemporary feel. The ‘Who ate all the mince pies’ slogan is also bound to get a few laughs.

£20 from Argos

Embrace the season of giving in this bow-embroidered jumper
M&Co

With its fluffy black fabric, regular fit, and sparkly bow embroidery, I feel like this jumper is perfect for festive post-work drinks and parties. As Christmas jumpers go, it’s suitably glitzy — but not too garish.

£39.50 from M&Co

Go for this golf-themed option that you can customise
Etsy

If it’s common knowledge that you enjoy the odd trip to the driving range, then this is definitely the festive jumper to go for. Plus, it comes in black, navy blue and wine red.

£23.39 from Etsy

This oversized option will make the perfect last-minute plea
ASOS

Not sure whether your behaviour has quite made the cut this year? Then there’s no better jumper than this oversized statement option. Plus, it also comes in both Petite and Tall sizing.

£32 from ASOS

Swap the Christmas jumper for a Santa-themed sweatshirt
M&Co

If you don’t fancy a full on knitted jumper, then this grey sweatshirt is a great alternative. It’s the perfect lighthearted pick if you’re known to love a festive beverage or two.

£26 from M&Co

Bring Buddy The Elf along for the celebrations
Argos

Crafted from a cotton rich blend, this gorgeous deep blue sweatshirt has a lovely oversized fit, and a crew neck. But best of all, it features a sketch of the Christmas icon, Buddy The Elf, as well as his famous ‘OMG SANTA’ phrase.

£18 from Argos

