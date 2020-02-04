Sleeping fan at Super Bowl 54 identified as Clinton-linked consultant CEO
The Super Bowl is the most exciting annual sporting event in the United States — but for one fan, the excitement appeared to be a little too much.
During the first quarter of the 49ers game against the Chiefs, video of a fan taking a nap in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium quickly went viral on social media.
Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl.
We’re still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ
— Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020
MORE: How much did Super Bowl tickets cost in 2020?
That's a pretty expensive nap. Earlier this week, the average price for a Super Bowl ticket on StubHub was $6,414 while the cheapest ticket was being sold for $4,975.
UPDATE: The man has been identified as Declan Kelly, who is a consulting CEO with ties to Hillary and Bill Clinton.
Twitter had a lot to say about Kelly — including his likeness to Andrew Bernard from NBC's TV series "The Office," played by Ed Helms.
