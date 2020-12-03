Amazon shoppers call this the 'best pillow ever!'—and it's 30 percent off, just for today

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to 30 percent off Sleepsia memory foam pillows today. (Photo: Amazon)

When was the last time you got a new pillow? Yep, that’s a problem.

Pillows should be replaced every two years, according to the National Sleep Foundation, and there are a few reasons for that. Your pillow can lose its shape over time, and eventually lack support for your head and neck. It can also become a safe haven for dust mites and other allergens, leading to sneezing and wheezing in the night.

So... it’s probably time to replace your pillows. Well, Amazon is here to make the process a little easier. Today only, you can save up to 30 percent off top-rated memory foam pillows by Sleepsia.

Memory foam is often a preferred choice for its ability to contour to the shape of your head and neck and offer more support to the area. Here’s what can you can snatch up at a discount today:

Don't sleep on this deal. (Photo: Amazon)

Doze off every night on this pillow, which is packed with shredded memory foam. The pillow features a cooling bamboo cover to help keep you from waking up covered in sweat. The memory foam is CertiPUR-US certified, a designation that means it has low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for good indoor air quality. It’s also hypoallergenic, allowing you a clean, comfortable sleep, night after night.

The pillow, which comes in standard, queen and king sizes, has a 5-inch loft, making it versatile enough for side sleepers, stomach sleepers and back sleepers. The filling is also adjustable, so you can add or remove as much as you want for the right feel.

Hundreds of reviewers say they’re hooked. “I usually use a neck contour pillow but, after buying this pillow, I won’t go back!” a five-star reviewer wrote. “This pillow is truly the most comfortable pillow I have ever used! It shapes right to my head and neck.” Another called this “the BEST PILLOW EVER!!!” adding that the pillow is “firm yet it was also soft enough to cradle my head and neck perfectly.”

Story continues

Want to get one for your bedmate, too? The pillow also comes in a two-pack ($41, was $53).

Shop it: Sleepsia Adjustable Bamboo Pillow, $28 (was $40), amazon.com

Keep your cool while you sleep. (Photo: Amazon)

https://www.amazon.com/Sleepsia-Bamboo-Pillow-Sleeping-Washable/dp/B07M6SBMT2/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_33673878_63&smid=A2T58L7OX2P773&linkCode=ll1&tag=sleepsia-pillow-sale-120320-article-20&linkId=54a26bcae484f70bf23b4ab3f7e18bff&language=en_US

Don’t need or want an adjustable pillow? Sleepsia has this option, which is $10 off today. It has all of the same great features as the adjustable version, you just don’t have the ability to remove fill. That’s not a problem for plenty of five-star reviewers, who rave about this pillow.

One happy customer said they had “such a great night sleep” after using the pillow for the first time. “No tossing and turning or flipping the pillow,” they said. “I really liked how firm it was without being too hard.” Another comfortable sleeper called the pillow “perfect,” adding that it’s “not too heavy and just the perfect amount of stuffing.”

Shop it: Sleepsia Adjustable Bamboo Pillow, $25 (was $35), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.