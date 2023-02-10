Sleeping boy awakes to python wrapped around his arm, biting him in Australia bedroom

A sleeping Australian boy awoke to a real nightmare when he found a python wrapped around his arm, biting him in the dark.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 8 in Whiteside, and the traumatized boy was able to rouse his parents for help before suffering any serious injuries, according to Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation. Whiteside is just north of Brisbane.

“(A) cCustomer was woken by (their) young son having a (3.2 foot) coastal carpet python ... wrapped around his arm and which had bitten him twice on the hand,” the service reported in a Facebook post.

“The father unwound the snake from the son’s arm before removing him from further injury. They rang the hospital who insisted it was best to have him go to hospital to have wounds assisted. Father said young fella is okay and just very shaken.”

The boy’s name and age were not released.

An update shared on Facebook reports “he is doing great and is looking forward to going to school with a cool story to tell his mates.”

A search of the boy’s room revealed the snake was coiled up under his bed, a photo shows.

It is suspected the snake got into the home by slithering through an air conditioning outlet, then dropping through a hole in the bedroom ceiling.

It was captured and hauled away to be rereleased into the wild.

Carpet pythons, which are native to Australia, grow to nearly 10 feet and can “inflict a painful bite,” according to the Melbourne Museum.

However, they are not known for being aggressive to humans. The bites inflicted on the boy were likely “an act of self defense,” Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation said.

“Before anyone starts saying that the snake deliberately went after the child, this is not correct,” the service reported.

“The snake would have been slithering over the child while asleep in bed. (The boy) would have moved in his sleep because of the sensation of the snake slithering over him and most likely rolled on the snake causing the snake to feel threatened and having to protect itself by wrapping it’s self around his arm and biting him.”

News of the boy’s experience horrified commenters on social media, including a man who praised the boy’s dad for maintaining a cool head.

“Literally my worst nightmare! Now I’m going to have to go back to checking under the beds again,” Bec Boreham posted.

“Just because it’s non venomous, doesn’t mean it’s harmless,” Aaron James Young said. “Still big risk of infection or clipping an artery in the wrist or something.”

“Mum there’s a snake monster under my bed,” Adam Knipe posted. “I’m serious, look.”

