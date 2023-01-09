Sleeping Badly At The Mo? Us Too. Here's What Could Help Us All Out
Because we can't smash 2023 if we're not sleeping properly
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
With the drawn-out, dark evenings, tight post-Christmas budgets, and general sense of pressure to get the year off to a good start, the dreaded January blues have once again come knocking for many of us. And one of the main casualties seems to be our sleep — January is officially the worst month for it in the UK.
Analysis of YouGov data from the past five years by Cannabotech has revealed a shocking two in five adults fail to get the recommended seven hours of sleep per night in the first month of the year. Sleep-related Google queries are also highest in January — with search terms like “insomnia”, “why can’t I sleep”, and “sleeping pills” all peaking at the start of the year.
I’ll admit I’m one of the sleep-challenged myself, which is why I’ve pulled together this selection of products to create a more restful bedroom environment, get my body into a proper bedtime schedule, and ensure I’m feeling comfy — all key to a good night’s sleep. I hope they work for you, too.
Space NK
Put your favourite relaxing scents in this mini essential oil diffuser
This mini diffuser is really quiet, and perfect if you like the idea of filling the room with your favourite scents while you drift off to sleep. And with its petite size, and long-lasting battery life, it’s easy to take it with you on any travels.
Amazon
If you get anxious at night, snuggle up under a weighted blanket
Providing a sense of security and grounding that helps stimulate the release of melatonin, and calm any nerves, weighted blankets are revolutionary for anxious sleepers. I love this one is super affordable, comes in this gorgeous blush pink colour, and is made of a soft and fleecy Teddy fabric that’s perfect for the cold winter months.
John Lewis & Partners
Or even just try out this luxurious weighted eye mask
If you’re not sure you’ve got the space to store a weighted blanket, then why not try an eye mask instead? Providing the same grounding effect, it’ll help calm you before you sleep, as well as also blocking out any light.
£15 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Wear blue light blocking glasses for a few hours before you sleep
Did you know that the blue light emitted from electronic devices can disrupt your sleep cycle? Coupled with turning off any devices half an hour before bed, consider wearing these blue light glasses while you’re watching telly or playing on your phone in the evening.
Amazon
Sip on a mug of this herbal night time tea before bedtime
This is Pukka's best-selling herbal tea and fans will tell you why – whether it's the soothing qualities of oatflower, lavender and limeflower or simply the relaxing routine of steeping this gorgeous tasting (and smelling) blend in a cup, it does the trick.
John Lewis & Partners
Enjoy the soothing scent of this three-wick candle before bedtime
I’ve found that putting effort into creating a peaceful environment before bed really helps signal to my body that it’s time to start getting tired. Candles are a great way to do this – and this gorgeous three-wick one boasts an essential oil blend of chamomile, ylang-ylang, and cedarwood that’s perfect for unwinding.
£48 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Try out this innovative sleep aid device that reviewers are loving
The Dodow is a metronome with a light system that reteaches you how to fall asleep naturally, through a sort of guided meditation. It already has over 500,000 users, who report that it helps them get to sleep an average of 2.5x faster.
Argos
Invest in a Tempur pillow if you keep waking up with neck pain
I’m always waking up in the night with an achy neck, so I think this pillow might be what I really need in my life. Ergonomically designed to contour and conform to the natural curvature of the head, neck, and shoulders, it aims to fully alleviate any discomfort. And the reviews seem to back this up!
Dunelm
Block out any extra light with these bestselling blackout curtains
If you can only sleep in pitch-black, these curtains are well worth buying. Boasting temperature smart properties, they effectively keep out light and sun in summer, as well as draughts in winter.
Amazon
Magnesium supplements can improve your sleep quality
As well as promoting muscle recovery and relieving stiff joints, magnesium helps to support a deeper night’s sleep with its soothing qualities, and also ensures your energy levels are consistent and slow-releasing throughout the day. A co-worker who takes two a day says she's noticed significant improvement to her sleep.
Amazon
Try out sleep sound therapy with this white noise machine
You’d be surprised by how many people say that listening to white noise really improves their sleep! This handy machine also has pink, blue, and brown noise options, as well as fan sounds, rain sounds, water sounds, wave sounds, and more. Plus, you can set the timer to make it turn itself off once you’re asleep.
Amazon
Or block out noise instead with these earplugs designed for sleep
If you’re a super light sleeper who wakes up to even the slightest noise, then ear plugs are probably a better option. These stylish and reusable ones have been designed with sleep in mind, comes in multiple colours and sizes, and are made from super soft silicone.
John Lewis & Partners
Consider whether you’d benefit from a body support pillow
When it comes to sleep, I’m a foetal position girlie through-and-through — so this orthopaedic pillow is honestly top of my wishlist. Ergonomically designed by experts, it’ll help you adopt this child-like position by supporting your back, neck, and spine, and taking pressure off your joints. HuffPost reviewed one – and loved it, too.
£49.99 from John Lewis & Partners
Amazon
Invest in a Lumie wake-up light that mimics real sunrise
As well as waking you up gently in the mornings with gradually brightening light, the Lumie Bodyclock also produces a fading sunset to help properly and naturally prepare your body for sleep. It’s highly recommended for those who suffer with Seasonal Affective Disorder, helping you fall asleep faster – and wake up feeling more refreshed.
Amazon
Spritz this bestselling sleep spray on your pillow
This award-winning aromatherapeutic superblend of lavender, vetivert and camomile will leave your body and mind feeling calm and ready for sleep. Simply spritz the pillow before it’s time to snooze.