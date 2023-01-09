Sleeping Badly At The Mo? Us Too. Here's What Could Help Us All Out

Georgia Lockstone
·6 min read
Because we can't smash 2023 if we're not sleeping properly
Because we can't smash 2023 if we're not sleeping properly

Because we can't smash 2023 if we're not sleeping properly

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With the drawn-out, dark evenings, tight post-Christmas budgets, and general sense of pressure to get the year off to a good start, the dreaded January blues have once again come knocking for many of us. And one of the main casualties seems to be our sleep — January is officially the worst month for it in the UK. 

Analysis of YouGov data from the past five years by Cannabotech has revealed a shocking two in five adults fail to get the recommended seven hours of sleep per night in the first month of the year. Sleep-related Google queries are also highest in January — with search terms like “insomnia”, “why can’t I sleep”, and “sleeping pills” all peaking at the start of the year.

I’ll admit I’m one of the sleep-challenged myself, which is why I’ve pulled together this selection of products to create a more restful bedroom environment, get my body into a proper bedtime schedule, and ensure I’m feeling comfy — all key to a good night’s sleep. I hope they work for you, too.

Put your favourite relaxing scents in this mini essential oil diffuser
Put your favourite relaxing scents in this mini essential oil diffuser

Space NK

Put your favourite relaxing scents in this mini essential oil diffuser

This mini diffuser is really quiet, and perfect if you like the idea of filling the room with your favourite scents while you drift off to sleep. And with its petite size, and long-lasting battery life, it’s easy to take it with you on any travels.

£50 from Space NK

If you get anxious at night, snuggle up under a weighted blanket
If you get anxious at night, snuggle up under a weighted blanket

Amazon

If you get anxious at night, snuggle up under a weighted blanket

Providing a sense of security and grounding that helps stimulate the release of melatonin, and calm any nerves, weighted blankets are revolutionary for anxious sleepers. I love this one is super affordable, comes in this gorgeous blush pink colour, and is made of a soft and fleecy Teddy fabric that’s perfect for the cold winter months.

£43.99 from Amazon

Or even just try out this luxurious weighted eye mask
Or even just try out this luxurious weighted eye mask

John Lewis & Partners

Or even just try out this luxurious weighted eye mask

If you’re not sure you’ve got the space to store a weighted blanket, then why not try an eye mask instead? Providing the same grounding effect, it’ll help calm you before you sleep, as well as also blocking out any light.

£15 from John Lewis & Partners

Wear blue light blocking glasses for a few hours before you sleep
Wear blue light blocking glasses for a few hours before you sleep

Amazon

Wear blue light blocking glasses for a few hours before you sleep

Did you know that the blue light emitted from electronic devices can disrupt your sleep cycle? Coupled with turning off any devices half an hour before bed, consider wearing these blue light glasses while you’re watching telly or playing on your phone in the evening.

£10.97 from Amazon

Sip on a mug of this herbal night time tea before bedtime
Sip on a mug of this herbal night time tea before bedtime

Amazon

Sip on a mug of this herbal night time tea before bedtime

This is Pukka's best-selling herbal tea and fans will tell you why – whether it's the soothing qualities of oatflower, lavender and limeflower or simply the relaxing routine of steeping this gorgeous tasting (and smelling) blend in a cup, it does the trick.

£10 from Amazon

Enjoy the soothing scent of this three-wick candle before bedtime
Enjoy the soothing scent of this three-wick candle before bedtime

John Lewis & Partners

Enjoy the soothing scent of this three-wick candle before bedtime

I’ve found that putting effort into creating a peaceful environment before bed really helps signal to my body that it’s time to start getting tired. Candles are a great way to do this – and this gorgeous three-wick one boasts an essential oil blend of chamomile, ylang-ylang, and cedarwood that’s perfect for unwinding.

£48 from John Lewis & Partners

Try out this innovative sleep aid device that reviewers are loving
Try out this innovative sleep aid device that reviewers are loving

Amazon

Try out this innovative sleep aid device that reviewers are loving

The Dodow is a metronome with a light system that reteaches you how to fall asleep naturally, through a sort of guided meditation. It already has over 500,000 users, who report that it helps them get to sleep an average of 2.5x faster.

£49.90 from Amazon

Invest in a Tempur pillow if you keep waking up with neck pain
Invest in a Tempur pillow if you keep waking up with neck pain

Argos

Invest in a Tempur pillow if you keep waking up with neck pain

I’m always waking up in the night with an achy neck, so I think this pillow might be what I really need in my life. Ergonomically designed to contour and conform to the natural curvature of the head, neck, and shoulders, it aims to fully alleviate any discomfort. And the reviews seem to back this up!

£99 from Argos

Block out any extra light with these bestselling blackout curtains
Block out any extra light with these bestselling blackout curtains

Dunelm

Block out any extra light with these bestselling blackout curtains

If you can only sleep in pitch-black, these curtains are well worth buying. Boasting temperature smart properties, they effectively keep out light and sun in summer, as well as draughts in winter.

£28 from Dunelm

Magnesium supplements can improve your sleep quality
Magnesium supplements can improve your sleep quality

Amazon

Magnesium supplements can improve your sleep quality

As well as promoting muscle recovery and relieving stiff joints, magnesium helps to support a deeper night’s sleep with its soothing qualities, and also ensures your energy levels are consistent and slow-releasing throughout the day. A co-worker who takes two a day says she's noticed significant improvement to her sleep.

£21 from Amazon

Try out sleep sound therapy with this white noise machine
Try out sleep sound therapy with this white noise machine

Amazon

Try out sleep sound therapy with this white noise machine

You’d be surprised by how many people say that listening to white noise really improves their sleep! This handy machine also has pink, blue, and brown noise options, as well as fan sounds, rain sounds, water sounds, wave sounds, and more. Plus, you can set the timer to make it turn itself off once you’re asleep.

£21.24 from Amazon

Or block out noise instead with these earplugs designed for sleep
Or block out noise instead with these earplugs designed for sleep

Amazon

Or block out noise instead with these earplugs designed for sleep

If you’re a super light sleeper who wakes up to even the slightest noise, then ear plugs are probably a better option. These stylish and reusable ones have been designed with sleep in mind, comes in multiple colours and sizes, and are made from super soft silicone.

£17.95 from Amazon

Consider whether you’d benefit from a body support pillow
Consider whether you’d benefit from a body support pillow

John Lewis & Partners

Consider whether you’d benefit from a body support pillow

When it comes to sleep, I’m a foetal position girlie through-and-through — so this orthopaedic pillow is honestly top of my wishlist. Ergonomically designed by experts, it’ll help you adopt this child-like position by supporting your back, neck, and spine, and taking pressure off your joints. HuffPost reviewed one – and loved it, too.

£49.99 from John Lewis & Partners

Invest in a Lumie wake-up light that mimics real sunrise
Invest in a Lumie wake-up light that mimics real sunrise

Amazon

Invest in a Lumie wake-up light that mimics real sunrise

As well as waking you up gently in the mornings with gradually brightening light, the Lumie Bodyclock also produces a fading sunset to help properly and naturally prepare your body for sleep. It’s highly recommended for those who suffer with Seasonal Affective Disorder, helping you fall asleep faster – and wake up feeling more refreshed.

£79.99 (was £119) from Amazon

Spritz this bestselling sleep spray on your pillow
Spritz this bestselling sleep spray on your pillow

Amazon

Spritz this bestselling sleep spray on your pillow

This award-winning aromatherapeutic superblend of lavender, vetivert and camomile will leave your body and mind feeling calm and ready for sleep. Simply spritz the pillow before it’s time to snooze.

£18.35 from Amazon

More HuffPost Shopping

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a