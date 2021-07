It's a nail-biting video from a nursery-cam showing a baby crying after a tree came crashing down on a home, sending debris showering onto the child’s crib.

The adorable baby boy was sleeping when a giant tree suddenly crashed through the roof, nearly crushing him.

His mum frantically raced upstairs to the nursery and whisked the baby away in the nick of time because seconds later a huge wooden rafter fell right onto the baby’s crib.