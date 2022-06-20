Sleeper and Ukrainian Artist Floweirdy Create a Dreamy SS22 Campaign

Sleeper has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection along with a dreamy campaign created in collaboration with Ukrainian artist Floweirdy.

The range is comprised of summer-ready sleepwear including the Atlanta leisure suit with puffer-sleeves, the Baccara jumpsuit with flared trousers, the Picnic dress and more. All styles are crafted from natural linen and hand-sewn by a team of seamstresses from the brand's Kyiv atelier. In footwear, the Mary Jane flats feature a voluminous detachable bow, which is perfect for indoors or outdoors.

As for the campaign, the visuals spotlight out-of-the-box forms, angles and combinations that alter the perception of the collection. Seashells, colorful flowers, a mix of vegetables, ice cream and whipped cream with strawberries have been incorporated into the campaign to evoke the joyous feeling of the summer season.

"Unfortunately, the reality is now losing out to dreams and fantasies, we would like to be in dreams more than in reality," Floweirdy shared in a statement. "In this campaign, I've tried to create dreams that are safe and beautiful. Let it be a strange other better world, as the Chinese philosopher Chuang Tzu said, where you are a carefree, wonderful butterfly who dreams of being you."

Take a closer look at the stills above. Sleeper's SS22 line is now available online.