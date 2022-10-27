Sleep tight with the best Wayfair bedding and mattress deals at the Way Day 2022 sale

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Get a better night's sleep ahead of Black Friday with these bed and bedding deals at Wayfair.
With the Black Friday shopping rush approaching, sleeping in after all the holiday deal hunting sounds really good. In between shopping for the best gifts to give, check out the best Wayfair deals on mattresses, bedding and pillows for yourself! The second day of Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale has tons of savings so you can rest easy this season.

Wayfair bedding and mattress deals

Way Day 2022 started yesterday, October 26, meaning you have through tonight, October 27 to shop some of the best bedding deals on sheets, mattresses, pillows, comforters, mattress toppers and more. With markdowns of up to 50%, these discounts are sure to have you dozing off in no time.

Ready for some shut-eye? Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on Wayfair's Way Day 2022 bed and bedding deals to make your next snooze a success.

Wayfair mattress and bed deals

Rest easy with these Way Day deals on cozy mattress.
Wayfair bedding deals

Shop these Way Day 2022 sales at Wayfair for incredible deals on sheets, comforters and more.
Wayfair pillow deals

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale has stellar sales on pillows—shop these price cuts now!
Wayfair Way Day 2022: Shopping Guide

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year and it is having a second installment this year. The annual two-day shopping event first ran Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 and saw incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. The second event, now titled Our Big Sale is Back, started yesterday, October 26 and runs through tonight, October 27. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. If you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, there are tons of Wayfair deals you can shop during the Way Day sale.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

The second Way Day event started yesterday, October 26 and will run through tonight, October 27 this year.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

In years past, Way Day sales have lasted for just two days, and this year's second iteration is no exception. That means, you only have 24 hours left to scoop the best savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration.

What are the best Wayfair bed and bedding sales at shop during Way Day 2022?

Shopping bed and bedding deals at Wayfair can help save you hundreds—but deciding exactly what to buy can be tricky, that's where we come in. If you're hunting for bedding sets, you can snag silky sheets and comforter bundles for less than $79 right now. Meanwhile, if you want to give your sleep setup a serious upgrade, consider shopping for deep discounts on luxury sleepers and accessories from Tempur-Pedic.

Should I shop bed and bedding deals during Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale?

Yes! If you want to update your master suite or guest room, or give your linen closet a major spring refresh, these Way Day 2022 bed and bedding sales are just about as good as they get. From mattresses and sheet sets to cozy comforters and pillows, Way Day 2022 is the best place to save upwards of 80% on sleep essentials right now.

Shop Wayfair bed and bedding deals

