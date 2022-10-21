Sleep tight with the best Wayfair bed and bedding deals at Way Day ahead of Black Friday

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·3 min read
Get a better night's sleep ahead of Black Friday with these bed and bedding deals at Wayfair.
With the Black Friday shopping season approaching, looking for the best gifts to give at even better prices can be tiresome. To get a great night's sleep after all the holiday deal hunting, you'll need a quality mattress and some cozy sheets at home. That's where Wayfair comes in with some already-live deals on beds and bedding ahead of its Way Day 2022 sale!

Wayfair bed and bedding deals

Way Day 2022 is back on Wednesday, October 26, meaning you have limited time to shop deep discounts on sheets, mattresses, pillows, comforters, mattress toppers and so much more. With markdowns of up to 50%, these discounts are sure to have you dozing off in no time.

The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide

Way Day 2022: The best Wayfair deals on recliners, sofas and loveseats before Black Friday

Win a free outdoor patio set: Enter now to win a five-piece sofa set from Outer, valued at $6,950

Ready for some shut-eye? Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on Wayfair's Way Day 2022 bed and bedding deals to make your next snooze a success.

Wayfair mattress and bed deals

Rest easy with these Way Day deals on cozy mattresses.
Wayfair bedding deals

Shop these Way Day 2022 sales at Wayfair for incredible deals on sheets, comforters and more.
Wayfair pillow deals

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale is expected to have stellar sales on pillows—shop these price cuts now!
What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year and it is having a second installment this year. The annual two-day shopping event first ran Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 and saw incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. The second event, now titled Our Big Sale is Back, starts on Wednesday, October 26 and runs through Thursday, October 27. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head start on the shopping extravaganza there are tons of already-live deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

The second Way Day event starts on Wednesday, October 26 and will run through Thursday, October 27 this year.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

In years past, Way Day sales have lasted for just two days, and this year's second iteration is no exception. That means, you only have 48 hours to scoop the best savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration.

What are the best Wayfair bed and bedding sales at shop during Way Day 2022?

Shopping bed and bedding deals at Wayfair can help save you hundreds—but deciding exactly what to buy can be tricky, that's where we come in. If you're hunting for bedding sets, you can snag silky sheets and comforter bundles for less than $79 right now. Meanwhile, if you want to give your sleep setup a serious upgrade, consider shopping for deep discounts on luxury sleepers and accessories from Tempur-Pedic.

Should I shop bed and bedding deals during Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale?

Yes! If you want to update your master suite or guest room, or give your linen closet a major spring refresh, these Way Day 2022 bed and bedding sales are just about as good as they get. From mattresses and sheet sets to cozy comforters and pillows, Way Day 2022 is the best place to save upwards of 80% on sleep essentials right now.

Shop Wayfair bed and bedding deals

